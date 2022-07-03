Shiela M. Dunn, age 80, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on June 30, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by her family. To honor Shiela, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 12:00 noon-3:00 p.m. at 16375 Rustic Forest Trail in Dubuque. Family and friends are invited to join for food and fellowship in memory of Shiela.
Shiela was born February 27, 1942, in Greeley, IA, to Donald and Donna (Duffy) Smock. She was raised to have a strong work ethic, with a natural gift for organization and numbers, which she carried throughout her entire life. Shiela graduated in 1960 from Strawberry Point High School, and married her high school sweetheart, Gerald (Jerry) Dunn, on July 1, 1961. The couple was blessed with many loving years together, along with one beautiful daughter, a wonderful son-in-law, and two deeply adored granddaughters. The majority of Shiela’s working life was spent with Cedar Rapids Transfer & Storage, where she served in a vital capacity for 37 years. Shiela always valued a commitment to hard work, and served as an inspiration to everyone around her, especially her daughter and granddaughters. She had a great sense of humor, and a love of traveling with family and friends. But Shiela’s greatest joy would be found in time spent with her husband, her family, and her beloved dogs. It is with great sorrow we must say farewell to her bold and bright spirit, though she leaves behind an abundance of memories to help heal the pain of her departing.
Those left behind to cherish Shiela’s memory include her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry Dunn, Dubuque, IA; her daughter, Jackie (Ian) Koontz, Dubuque, IA; her two granddaughters, Marisa Koontz, Baltimore, MD, Brittany Koontz, Iowa City, IA; her sister, Suzanne (Rich) Langel; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Shiela was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Deb Stoecker; and her nephews, Rod Cozad and Chad Cozad.
Shiela’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their professional and compassionate care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.