BERNARD, Iowa — Clarence A. Pfab, 81, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Garryowen Catholic Church, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors by Cascade American Legion Post 528. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 3 p.m.
Clarence was born on April 27, 1938, in Bernard, the son of John and Viola (Arensdorf) Pfab. He attended St. Patrick’s (North Garryowen) School. He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Church in Bernard.
He married Bertha Roling on June 3, 1961, at Sugar Creek Church. Clarence was a 3rd Class ETN3 in the Navy (1956-1958), and upon discharge, worked at Clinton Engines and John Deere Dubuque Works. He then dairy farmed on the Pfab Century Farm and owned/managed apartment buildings.
Clarence was a generous man who loved to spend time with his family and friends. He seemed to have more energy than all of us and kept busy with Bertha with dancing, traveling, card and domino clubs and volunteering. They served many lemonades at the Dubuque County Fair each year, as well as rang many Salvation Army bells during Christmastime.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bertha; children, Lisa (Dave) Errthum, of Guttenberg, Iowa, Cindy (Mike) Schlarmann, of Worthington, Iowa, Larry (Maggie Maurer), of Central City, Iowa; grandchildren, Andrea, Alicia (Tanner King), Sarah, Jenna Errthum; Alex (Jolynn) Schlarmann, Nick, Lindsey (Mamadou Tall), Allison Schlarmann, Tyler, Austin, Joseph Pfab, Jacob, Danny Maurer; and great-grandchildren, Finnick, Duncan Schlarmann. Clarence is also survived by his siblings, Richard (Sandra) Pfab, of Bernard, Veronica (Allen) Burds, of Epworth, Iowa, Eileen (Ray Bliesmer) Conlan Morken, of Parker, Colo., Eugene (Karen) Pfab, Robert (Barb) Pfab, of Dubuque, Roger (Linda) Pfab, Delbert Pfab, of Cascade, Iowa, Carl Pfab, of Flowery Branch, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Gaby Pfab, of Monroe, Ohio, Doris (Dan) Lawrence, of Miles, Iowa, Delores Wood, of Maquoketa, Iowa, Lois (Darrell) Trenkamp, Ruthann (Terry) Hahn, of Charlotte, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Diane) Roling, of DeWitt, Iowa, Leo “Pete” Roling, of Bryant, Iowa, Jim Roling, of DeWitt, Lawrence (Joan) Roling, of Preston, Iowa.
He is preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Benedict and Laurentia Roling; his son, Steven Pfab; brothers, Melvin, Baby Boy, Raymond, Leroy, David, Gary Pfab; brothers-in-law, David Conlan, Donald Morken; sisters-in-law, Pam, Nancy and Leslie Pfab, Carolyn, Marilou Roling; niece, Laurie Heintzelman; nephews, Paul Conlan, Mark, Carl Roling.
The family wishes to thank Stonehill Care Center staff and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their care and compassion. A special thank-you to the All Star Dancers for bringing so much joy and laughter to Clarence, especially while at Stonehill.