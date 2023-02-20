Keith L. Cook, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Eric M. Fagan, Monticello, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello.
Grace Feldmann, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington.
Carol A. Gulick, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the cathedral.
Janaan M. Hancock, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Gay Nell Kammerude, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Christina J. Knepper, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Richard A. Leibfried, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Jeffrey J. Tebbe, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
