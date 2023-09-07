Marjorie “Midge” Bailey, 79, of Dubuque, died Monday, September 4, 2023, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 10:15 am on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Church of the Nativity.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Midge will be 10:30 am Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Church of the Nativity with Msgr. James Miller as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Midge was born September 10, 1943, in Wauzeka, WI, the daughter of James Nelson and Elsie Rose (Lathrop) McCarthy. On September 15, 1962, she married Charles Anthony Bailey in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Midge graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1961. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Mercy Medical Center for 29 years. She was a member of Church of the Nativity. She cherished time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Chuck of Dubuque; four children, Brian Bailey of Iowa City; James (Robin) Bailey of LaVernia, TX; Kimberly (Nicolas) Algarra of Gainesville, FL; and Daniel (Nancy) Bailey of Winona, MN; eleven grandchildren, Nicole, Kyle, Craig, Tiffany, Amy, Donald, Nicolas, Lauren, Nathan, Zachary, and Allison; two bonus grandchildren, Stephany and Lizbeth; eight great-grandchildren, Jordan, Luka, Liliana, Curtis, Leia-Claire, Emmalin, Jackson, and Kristin; two sisters, Virginia Culver of New Berlin, WI and Mary Alice Osterhaus of Prairie du Chien, WI; sisters-in-law, Rosemary McCarthy of Wauzeka and Mary Beth McCormick of Oak Park, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James, Raymond, and Donald; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. John Whalen, Julie Ehlinger, ARNP, and all of the nursing staff in the cardiac unit at MercyOne.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences sent to the family by visiting Midge’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
