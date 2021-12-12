Geraldine M. Vandenberg 89, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at home on December 9, 2021. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at GracePoint Church, 3100 Windsor Ave. in Dubuque. A funeral service will follow at the Church with Pastor Jeff Durham and Pastor Chris English officiating. Private family burial will take place in Linwood Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque is assisting the family.
Geraldine, to many known as Gerry, was born October 6, 1932, in Dodgeville, WI; the daughter of William & Natilda (Disrud) Cutler. She married the late Harry Vandenberg, the love of her life, on May 27, 1949 in Freeport, IL. Together they shared almost 70 years of marriage.
Gerry fulfilled her hobby of gardening by working at Christensen’s greenhouse for many years. Gerry was an avid, active member of Gracepoint Church. She was greatly involved in the development of the bus ministry. Gerry had a hand in running Vacation Bible School for many summers. Another life goal of Gerry’s was to establish a food pantry and help feed the community. She helped start Gracepoint Food Pantry which she ran for over 30 years. Gerry and Harry gracefully opened their home to more than 100 foster children over a 60 year span. Gerry was a kind, generous soul that put everyone else’s needs above her own.
She is survived by her sons, Michael J., of Dubuque, Steven A. (Carla), of Silverton, OR, and Ralph E., of Dubuque; her daughters, Diana L. (Pete) Conrad, of Epworth, IA, and Jodi L. Harry, of Dubuque; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Orrin, Marie Naeger, Robert (Bob); her beloved husband, Harry; and a grandson, Matthew Boland.