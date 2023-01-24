POTOSI, Wis. — James Leo Fecht, age 78, of Potosi, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 13, 1944, in Platteville, the son of Leo and Esther (Morshead) Fecht. On August 14, 1965, James was united in marriage to Margaret McCann at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Potosi. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Potosi and raised a family of two daughters and two sons. James was employed at the Dubuque Pack until they closed and he retired from Milprint. He also farmed, provided custom combining, and delivered newspapers for many years. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, playing cards, watching the Packers and Brewers, and socializing with family and friends. He firmly believed in the mantra, work hard, play harder.
James will be deeply missed by his wife of 57 years, Maggie; children: Tina (Tim) Martin, Dodgeville; Tim (Makila) Fecht, Verona; Angie (Rick) Kruser, Potosi; Ryan (Shelly) Fecht, Potosi; 8 grandchildren: Haley and Nicole Martin; Austin (Reeva) and Dylan Fecht; Adam (Ashley Flesch) Kruser, Chase and Ryan “Frank” Kruser; Sydney Fecht; one great-grandchild, Levi James Fecht, one on the way, Baby Kruser; his siblings: Pat (Kip) Reuter; Johnny (Carol) Fecht; Bernard (Pam) Fecht; Mary Lou (Don) Sickler.
James was preceded in death by his parents and his mother and father-in-law: Gerald and Margaret Fishnick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson. Burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church and on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is entrusted with his care.
The family would like to thank his daughter-in-law, Shelly or as James would say, “Dr. Fecht,” St. Croix Hospice, Dr. Jeffrey White, and nurse Kelsey for their care and compassion.
