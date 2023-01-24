POTOSI, Wis. — James Leo Fecht, age 78, of Potosi, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on September 13, 1944, in Platteville, the son of Leo and Esther (Morshead) Fecht. On August 14, 1965, James was united in marriage to Margaret McCann at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Potosi. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Potosi and raised a family of two daughters and two sons. James was employed at the Dubuque Pack until they closed and he retired from Milprint. He also farmed, provided custom combining, and delivered newspapers for many years. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, playing cards, watching the Packers and Brewers, and socializing with family and friends. He firmly believed in the mantra, work hard, play harder.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.