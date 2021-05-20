David J. Duve Jr., 71, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.

