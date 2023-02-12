Jacqueline M. “Jackie” (Herum) Steinke, 56, of Dubuque, Iowa was called to her home in Heaven by her Lord Jesus on February 5th, 2023.
Private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Jackie was born on July 21, 1966 in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Gary and Barbara (Klein) Herum. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and attended NICC and Emmaus Bible School. She was formerly married to Kent Steinke.
She worked for Walmart as a cashier and also on the floor along with working at Goodwill and McDonalds. She was a member of Word of Life Church she was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan. She enjoyed doing cross-stitch, cats, listening to music, and giving gifts. She was a very loving daughter to her parents Gary and Barbara.
Jackie is survived by her parents; Gary and Barbara Herum; brothers Mike (Kim) Herum, of Helena, AL, Scott (Jandell) Herum of Mequon, WI and Terry (Tara) Herum, of Davenport, IA along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Jodie Smoldt and a son in infancy Lazarus.
Memorials in Jackie’s name may be given to Samaritan’s Purse.
The family wishes to thank Dubuque Fire, EMT and Police for their emergency care and concern for Jackie.
