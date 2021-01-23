Frederick Joseph “Fred” Cady, 85, of Dubuque, IA, passed away Tuesday evening, January 19, 2021, at Ennoble Manor Care Center.
Private Family Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. today, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in Rockdale Cemetery, Dubuque.
A walk through Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, facemasks are required, social distancing must be observed, and occupancy restrictions will be enforced.
Fred was born on May 5, 1935, in Dubuque, the son of Albert E. and Dorothy M. (Bertsch) Cady. He was united in marriage to Judith Abresch on March 10, 1961, in Galena, IL. She preceded him in death on March 17, 2003.
Fred was employed at the former Dubuque Packing Company and FDL Foods until his retirement. He was a former member of Local # 150-A of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters Union.
He loved hunting, fishing, reading his Bible and tending to his garden. He could seldom be seen without a cup of coffee in his hand.
Surviving are his eight children, Joe (Donna) Cady, Dean (Lori) Cady, Pamela (Wayne) Wolf, Iva (Jim) Theisen, Marlene (Walt) Donath, Matthew (Amy) Cady, Heather (Crystal) Sand and Angela (Andy) Hoppman; 21-grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; his siblings, John (Penny) Cady, of Milan, IL, and Marlene Baumgartner, of Dubuque; and his sister-in-law, Karen Herman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dorothy; his twins sons, George H. and Frederick J. Cady in infancy; his siblings, Earl Cady, Sally Alber, Priscilla Bartella, Gloria Jacobs, Imelda Meyers and Elwyn Cady.
Fred’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Ennoble Manor for their care and kindness shown to their father and grandfather.
