MINERAL POINT, Wis. — John L. Martin, 77, of Mineral Point, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington, where there will be a rosary service at 12:30 p.m. A private family Mass will be held.

Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, of Platteville, is assisting the family.

