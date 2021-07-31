John L. Martin Telegraph Herald Jul 31, 2021 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MINERAL POINT, Wis. — John L. Martin, 77, of Mineral Point, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington, where there will be a rosary service at 12:30 p.m. A private family Mass will be held.Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, of Platteville, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mineral-point-wis Iowa-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today