HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Lisa A. Hanson, 63, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at UW-Madison Hospital in Madison, WI.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, December 28th from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Lisa was born on September 12, 1958 to Clarence & Catherine (Womack) Sandry in Cuba City, WI. She graduated from Southwestern High School in Hazel Green, WI. She married Charles “Chuck” Hanson on July 23, 1977 in Hazel Green, WI. She retired from Lands’ End clothing manufacturer in Dodgeville, WI. Lisa enjoyed day trips to wineries, the occasional bloody-mary, video slots, the home shopping network (QVC), 60’s & 70’s music, cooking, baking, feeding her hummingbirds, an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and best known for her sense of humor, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Charles; 2 daughters: Tammy (Alberto) Rivera of Branson, MO and Heather (Jacob) Beighle of Hazel Green, WI; a granddaughter, Kiyomi Rivera; 3 sisters: Catherine (Bruce) Miller of Hazel Green, WI, Christine (George) Lewis of Benton, WI and Teresa Sandry of Edinburg, TX; a brother, Rodney Sandry of Arizona; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers: Jerry “Jake”, Donald & Arthur.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Lisa A Hanson Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Lisa Hanson Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com