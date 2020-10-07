EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Rosalyn “Rosie” Frances Helle, 78, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at her home in Edgewood.
Rosie will be missed by her five children, Lori (Glen) Ries and Greg Helle, of Edgewood, Jeff (Peggy) Helle, of Richfield, Wisconsin, Dan (Anna) Helle, of Solon, and Steve Helle, of Ely; ten grandchildren, Tyler, Cassi and Jenna Ries, Brady and Bailee Helle, Samantha (Brandon) Lichosik, Richard Koceja, Reegan, Grace, and Mitchell (Haley) Helle; and six great-grandchildren, Sadie, Carson, Ryan, Wesley, Georgia, and Eden. She is also survived by her three sisters, Katie (Rog) Steffen, of Luxemburg, Maggie Bockenstedt, of Earlville, Carol Lattner, of Key West; one brother, Bernie Maiers, of Cascade; brothers and sisters-in-law, Diane Maiers, Germaine Helle, and Dick (Connie) Helle; along with many nieces and nephews.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and required at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, with Reverend John Haugen officiating.
Visitation: 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, with a 7:30 p.m. Scripture Service at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Friends may also call on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the funeral home in Edgewood, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Interment: St. Mark Catholic Cemetery, Edgewood.