BELLEVUE, Iowa — Lois M. (Haxmeier) Deppe, 91, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Mill Valley Care Center.
Private funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Bellevue. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page, Youtube Channel and Bellevue Cable TV. Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann Funeral & Cremation Service, in Bellevue.