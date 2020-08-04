Judy Ann Switzer, 71, of Dubuque, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Per her wishes, Judy donated her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program in Iowa City.
Judy was born December 12, 1948, in Dubuque, the daughter of Clarence S. and Vera (Stowe) Switzer. She grew up in Galena and graduated from Galena High School. Judy enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking and spending time with her beloved cat, Panther Puss.
Survivors include two daughters, Julie (James) Harwick, of Benton, Wis., and Victoria Conrad, of Dubuque; four grandchildren, including her favorite grandson, Johnathon Conrad; 2 great-grandchildren; one brother, Gary (LuAnn) Switzer, of Graf, Iowa; two half brothers, Tyler Switzer and Todd (Rhonda) Switzer; one half sister, Jodi Switzer; and three sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Bill Sheredy, Terry Switzer and Ronald Switzer; one grandchild, Joshua Grensing; stepfather, Art Rangel.
The family would like to give special thanks to Larry Bowers and Hospice of Dubuque.
A memorial has been established and those wishing to send a card, please send to the funeral home with attention to “The Switzer Family.” Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.