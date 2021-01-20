William J. “Bill” Millman, 80, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on January 17, 2021, with family by his side.
Private family burial service will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Steven Garner officiating. A live stream of the funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Bill was born on May 22, 1940, in Springbrook, Iowa, the son of Oscar and Mildred (Ties) Millman and his special aunt Veronica Rhomberg.
He attended St. Joseph Marquette School in Bellevue, Iowa, and married Norene Story on November 27, 1958, at St. Mary’s in Dubuque, IA. He worked for the former Dubuque Packing Company and was a member of the Moose Lodge in Dubuque.
Bill loved his family and friends. He was an avid Dodgers and Green Bay Packers fan; he enjoyed gardening, hunting, the Diamond Jo Casino, playing euchre, helping out others and having a few beers with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Norene; children, Wanda Simpson, Dora Huseman, Norman (Angie) Millman and Midge Fiasco; his foster daughter, Trudy Bartels; daughter-in-law Dawn Millman; three brothers, Wayne (Lynn) Millman, Harold (Sandy) Millman and Leon (Shirley) Millman; grandchildren, Billy (Teresa), Brooke (Jeff), Adam, Andrew (Rachel), Alex, Hunter and Tanner; great-grandchildren, Seth, Carter, Violet, Mira and Addelyn; sister-in-law Anita & Jerry Pliser; many nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Randy Millman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, Union Pharmacy, the Health Care Professionals and Leonard Funeral Home for all their care and kindness, a special thank-you to all of Bill’s family and friends for all their love and friendship over the years.