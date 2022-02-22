DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jeffery C. Gioimo, 72 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Jeff was born on March 9, 1949 in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Charles and Lucille (Luensmann) Gioimo. He married Connie Rave on June 3, 1978 in Farley, Iowa.
Jeff was a proud Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam War from 1969 — 1975. He was a loving father and grandfather. He will be remembered as the Grumpy Ol Man who loved his guns and Classic Rock.
Survivors include his wife, Connie, children: Kathleen (Scott) Held of Bettendorf, Danielle (Paul) White of New Vienna, Charles (Tabitha) Gioimo of Anamosa, Jeff (Taylor) Gioimo of Windsor Heights, IA, grandchildren: Adeline, Phoenix, Sam, Violet, Nathale, Lilah, Leo, siblings: Suzzanne, Suzzette Gioimo, both of Dyersville; in-laws: Kay Gioimo of Dyersville, Gilbert Rave Jr., of Dubuque, Rick (Kathy) Rave, of Earlville, Sherry (Tom) Streif and Loras Rave both of Independence, Polly (Keith) Goerdt of Farley, Peggy Jellison, of Clarence, Karla (Steve) Garrett, of Cascade, Heidi (Steve) MacDonald, of Epworth, Roxanne (John) Gartner of Peosta, Daniel Rave of Oneida, Jodi Delaney (& friend, Jared Lind) of Strawberry Point, and Karen Rave of Farley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, brother, Greg “Fuzz” Gioimo, in-laws: Mark and Gary Rave, and Lee Jellison.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tri-State Dialysis for their compassionate care.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.