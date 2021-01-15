Terry L. Faulkner Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Jan 15, 2021 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RIDGEWAY, Wis. — Terry L. Faulkner, 70, of Ridgeway, died on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien, where a service will take place at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ridgeway-wis Iowa-county-wis Prairie-du-chien-wis Crawford-county-wis annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today