DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Doris Theresa Lake, 87, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
Friends may call from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 23, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will continue from 8:30-9:30, Monday prior to mass. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Doris was born February 6, 1934 in Dyersville, Iowa the daughter of John and Sylvia (Thillen) Hermsen. She married LaVern “Doc” Lake on July 20, 1955 in New Vienna, Iowa. Doris graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1952. She worked for Dyersville National Bank / American Trust in Dyersville for 31 years. Doris enjoyed genealogy, including making the Hermsen history book and research for the Klostermann — Hermsen, Thillen — Wessels, Lake-Schieltz and Vedder families.
Doc & Doris enjoyed many weekends with friends along the Mississippi River and touring Wisconsin. They also enjoyed driving to visit their son Tom & family in Colorado. Doris was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, Dyersville and New Vienna Historical Societies and St. Francis Parish.
Survivors include her son, Tom (Nancy) Lake of Duvall, WA, grandson, Nick (Anahita) Lake-Khosravi of Denver, CO, step granddaughter, Amanda Neice of Woodinville, WA, 3 great-grandchildren, Charlie, Caroline, Kahila, brothers; Virgil Hermsen of New Vienna and Fred (Barb) Hermsen of Peosta; sister-in-law, Jean Hermsen of Dyersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, LaVern “Doc” Lake in 2009, brother, Daniel Hermsen, in-laws: Mary Ann Hermsen and Milton and Agatha Lake.
Doris enjoyed anything fun. She especially loved good chocolate, card games and having a laugh with friends and family. She was raised with lots of love, fun and hard work.