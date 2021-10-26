CASSVILLE, Wis. — Paul P. Felder, age 82, of Cassville, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster. He was born on October 4, 1939, the son of Martin and Helen (Hochhausen) Felder. Paul graduated eighth grade from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Glen Haven. He farmed the Felder family farm in Cassville Township his entire life. Paul was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, coon, and deer hunting. In 2019, Paul became a resident of Orchard Manor Nursing Home, where he enjoyed playing Bingo and cards.
Survivors include a sister, Lucille (Charles) Kinyon; a brother-in-law, Bruce Wilson; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two sisters: Linda (Edward) Reynolds and Mary Jean Wilson; two nieces: Rebecca and Christine Kinyon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in Gockel Cemetery, Glen Haven. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church and on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Paul P. Felder Memorial Fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is assisting the family.