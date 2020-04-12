MANCHESTER, Iowa — Michael “Mikie” Richard Mast, 23, of Manchester, formerly of Earlville, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial service at this time. Private family services will take place by the Rev. Chris Permann at the Hopkinton Cemetery in Hopkinton, Iowa. A celebration of Mikie’s life will be held at a later date for the public. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mikie was born August 14, 1996, in Manchester, the son of Michael “Mike” Ray and Heather Jean (Marshall) Mast. He was a 2015 graduate from Maquoketa Valley High School and went on to obtain his welding certification from NICC in Peosta, Iowa. Mikie was currently employed by Henderson Manufacturing as a welder in Manchester.
In his younger years, Mikie was involved in the Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs since he loved being outdoors. You could find him out hunting and fishing with friends and family. Most recently, he took an interest in archery and spent many hours practicing, so he could go with friends. If you couldn’t find Mikie, you surely would hear him out riding his motorcycle or dirt bike. His family and friends were very important to him and Mikie spent as much time as possible hanging around home visiting with them.
Mikie is survived and lovingly remembered by his parents, Mike and Heather Mast, of Manchester; brother, Frankie Mast (Sydney McGraw); sister, Sheri Mast, both of Manchester; very special cousin, Tequila Strang, of Cascade, Iowa; paternal grandfather, Wilbur Mast, of Hopkinton; special maternal grandparents, Richard and Sharon Carner, of Earlville, Iowa; and Frank and Jean Marshall, of Leisure Lake, near Maquoketa, Iowa; paternal step great-grandmother Judy Mast, of Manchester; and a host of extended family members, including several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mikie was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Nancy Mast; aunt, Corrinna Mast; maternal great-grandparents, Richard and Nora Carner; and several extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mikie’s memory may be made to the family to be designated at a later time. Please share a memory of Mikie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.