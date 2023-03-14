BELLEVUE, Iowa — Elaine S. (Kloft) Weis, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, March 17, 2023 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Family will greet friends from 9:00 am — 11:00 am, Friday, March 17, 2023 at the church prior to Mass. Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Springbrook. Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.