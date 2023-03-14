BELLEVUE, Iowa — Elaine S. (Kloft) Weis, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, March 17, 2023 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Family will greet friends from 9:00 am — 11:00 am, Friday, March 17, 2023 at the church prior to Mass. Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Springbrook. Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Elaine was born April 27, 1933, the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Heuertz) Kloft. She married Richard J. Weis on June 17, 1952, he passed on April 1, 2007. They farmed together and owned and operated the Northside Tap in Springbrook 1976-1981. Elaine enjoyed eating out and an occasional trip to the casino. She loved to dance. Visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brightened her days. Elaine also enjoyed taking bus trips, and spending time with her friends while enjoying a glass of wine. Elaine’s faith and attending Mass was important to her.
Survivors include her children, Bruce (Deb) Weis, Vickie (Dave) Woods, and Tammy (Kevin) Stoecken; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mina Theisen and Nancy Rubel; sisters in-law, Shirley and Marian Kloft; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended relatives.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; children, Brian, Ronnie, Rhonda (Gary) Cummingham, an infant son; a grandson, Zachary Woods; a great-granddaughter, Lauren Weis, siblings, Wayne and Dorman Kloft; brothers in-law, Gerald “Whitey” Theisen and John “Jack” Rubel.
The family would like to thank Hawkeye Care Center staff for their care of Elaine, Bellevue Ambulance and Police Department for your attention over the years and her special friend Jeanne for always visiting and enjoying a glass of wine.
A memorial fund has been established in Elaine’s memory.
