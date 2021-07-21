Clarice I. Nicol Telegraph Herald Jul 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAVANNA, Ill. — Clarice I. Nicol, 91, of Savanna, died on Monday, July 19, 2021.Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Savanna, where services will follow at 11 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Savanna-ill Carroll-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Prep baseball: Camanche walks-off, stuns Dyersville Beckman in 2A substate final Dubuque meth dealer sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison UPDATE: Police ID Dubuque teen fatally shot; 2 teens charged with manslaughter Dubuque police: Intoxicated pedestrian injured striking vehicle UPDATE: Dubuque man sentenced to 40 years for crash that killed woman, unborn child