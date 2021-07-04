Karol Ann Sauerbry, 73, of Dubuque and formerly of Manchester, Iowa, passed away July 1, 2021, at Manor Care in Dubuque.
Private family graveside services will be held at Mederville Cemetery near Elkader, Iowa.
Karol Ann was born on August 16, 1947, in Elkader, the daughter of George and Esther (Fritz) Hakert. She led a simple, quiet life enjoying word puzzles and watching sports.
Karol Ann is survived by her two children, Michael Sauerbry, of Hazel Green, WI, and Michelle (David) Klas, of New Vienna; grandchildren, Reagan, Kamryn and Cooper Klas, all of New Vienna; step-grandchildren, Nancy Lainez, of San Dimas, CA, and Alexis Montoya, of Apple Valley, CA; brother, Marlen (Deb) Hakert, of Manchester; sister-law, Sandra Hakert of Elkader; niece & nephews, Deron, Sandy and Lee Hakert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Gloria Sauerbry; brother, Carl Hakert; and nieces, Karla and Jolene Hakert.
Karol Ann’s family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Manor Care for all the support and care they showed to her during her illness.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family, and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.