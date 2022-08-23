DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lois Ann Herrig, age 72, of Davenport, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will be at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springbrook at a later date. Memorials may be made to, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Make-a-Wish Foundation, or to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Lois was born on March 11, 1950, in Bellevue, IA, to Marvin and Geraldine (Dondlinger) Herrig. She graduated from the Mercy School of Nursing in 1971, and obtained her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Iowa. Lois spent her entire life to the nursing field with her career starting at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque as head nurse of maternity. She later moved to Cedar Rapids where she was director of maternal child-care for St. Luke’s Hospital. After several years Lois moved to Des Moines for Unity Point Hospitals where she was manager of IT and was instrumental in unifying hospital records for all hospital facilities around the state.
Lois was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, and was involved with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Survivors include sisters, Janis (Leo) Kilburg, Judy Kilburg, and Doris (Randy) Tuftee; brother, Daniel (Renee) Herrig; sister-in-law, Bette Herrig; nieces and nephews, Brian (Cindy) Kilburg, Brenda Fox, Karen Kilburg, Mark (Sarah) Kilburg, Lisa (Kevin) Hackenmiller, Cindy (Shane) Robertson, Julie Kilburg, Lori Kilburg, Linda (Randy) Ries, Lynn (Tina) Kilburg, Sharon (Roger) Pitts, Jason (Kris) Herrig, Jen Herrig, Natalee (Ryan) Wilson, Nathan (Megan) Herrig, Mike (Nicki Anderson) Tuftee, and Mitchel Tuftee; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by a brother, David Herrig; and brother-in-law, Vince Kilburg.
