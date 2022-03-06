PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Kenneth Henry Carp of Platteville, WI
7/11/1948 to 2/9/2022
KEN, KENNY, DAD, POPS, GRANDPA, AUNPAW & PEANUT
The man that smiled! So many people have commented how he smiled at them- even in the nursing home where he was a favorite to them all.
Ken was born on July 11, 1948 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Racine, WI to Henry and Mildred (Millie) Carp. He attended grade school at East Cape School in Franksville, WI, Jr. High at Raymond Consolidated-Raymond Center, WI and High School at Marshfield, WI. He graduated from U of W- Lacrosse, WI with a Bachelor’s Degree of Science. He taught in Waubesa, WI before teaching and coaching in the Fennimore School District. He retired from Bemis/Milprint in Lancaster, WI.
Ken was a social person with a sweet personality. He enjoyed his coffee time and his many friends at Zippy’s in Lancaster, the VFW Club in Platteville, WI, and staff at the Platteville Dupaco Branch. He was an avid golfer and sports fan, be it the Packers or Badgers, basketball or football. He loved them all.
Ken fought the hard fight as long as he could. He was blessed with the care of his care-giver Kristine Clark, Dr. Jeff White, Dr. Scott Brock, the staff at Medical Associates, and the Platteville EMS. Ken’s last days were spent at Southwest Hospital and SWB Services in Platteville and then at Epione Pavilion Nursing Home in Cuba City. Marquardt Hospice attended to his final days. He was taken too soon from us, but we know he is in a better place with a front row seat watching his grandchildren.
Ken was an affectionate, loving, and respectful husband to his wife, Karen. He was totally devoted and deeply loved his daughter Corinne and son Kevin. They brought him so much joy and he was so proud of their accomplishments and the grandchildren they gave him. Ken was caring and respectful to his three step-sons Kevin, Kirk, and Kory Anderson, along with their families.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father Millie and Henry Carp.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter Cori (Evan) Callender; son Kevin (Michele) Carp; step-sons Kevin (Machel) Anderson, Kirk (Mayra) Anderson, and Kory (Tania) Anderson; grandchildren David, Ryan, and Aiden Callender, Kylie, Ella Grace, and Trent Carp, Nick, Bailey, Avri, and Kinleyh Anderson, Lee (Lindsey) Anderson, Jennifer (Addison) Spain, Eric (Ashley) Gonzales, Tony (Megan) Gonzales, and Kelci, Marissa, and Justin Fraser; sister Iva (Peter) Carlo of Scottsdale, Arizona; great grandchildren Gracie, Emma, Evelyn, Anna, Asher, Keaton, Kaden, Kameron, Wyatt, and Waverly; and his childhood and lifelong friend Mark (Broni) Maranger.
Be at peace peanut- love you always, Petunia.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa assisted the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.