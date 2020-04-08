EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Trudy Kay Stapleton, 71, of East Dubuque, IL, formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at a time to be announced at Holy Spirit Pastorate-Sacred Heart Church. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Asbury. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Trudy was born on August 10, 1948, in Dubuque, the daughter of Robert W. and Kathleen A. (Pregler) McCoy. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1966. She was united in marriage to Michael A. Stapleton on October 23, 1981, at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2010.
She was formerly employed as a receptionist at Medical Associates Clinic, Stapleton Law Office in East Dubuque, and Sedona Staffing until her retirement in 2001.
Trudy enjoyed gardening, growing herbs to make her own tea, but most of all, her flower garden, especially roses. She was a true animal lover.
Surviving are her siblings, Tom McCoy, of Dubuque, Tim McCoy, of Fresno, CA, Tina McCoy, of Ft. Myers, FL, and Tracey (Robert) Block, of Dubuque; three nephews: Adam, Robert Jr. and Mitchell; and two nieces, Sarah and Kathleen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Kathleen; her first husband, Robert Fessenden; and her brother, Terry McCoy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dubuque Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Rd., Dubuque, IA 52002.
The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for the excellent care provided to Trudy. An extra special thank-you to Nikki Willman.
