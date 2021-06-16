GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Paul Dale “PD” Dickson, age 86, of Guttenberg, IA, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home. He was born on October 22, 1934, the son of Francis and Hilda (Friedlein) Dickson.
PD received his education locally and graduated from Guttenberg High School. PD enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served his country proudly from Aug. 3, 1953, till his honorable discharge on Aug. 2, 1956. On Aug. 25, 1956, PD was united in marriage to Patsy Reinhardt at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Guttenberg, and the couple was later blessed with a daughter, Zoe. Two months after his discharge from the Marines and his wedding, PD enlisted into the United States Air Force where he served his country until March 15, 1960.
PD lived most of life outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed entertaining family and friends with many wild game dinners. He enjoyed sports, especially his Green Bay Packers. PD was a talented musician and artist and spent lots of time working in the garden. PD was known for hand carving walking sticks which many people still have today.
PD is survived by his daughter, Zoe (Danny) Walke; 3 granddaughters, Liza (Scott Pollitt) Walke-Pollitt, Lora (Brett) Baclich, & Leanne Walke; 6 great grandchildren, Macy, Maggie, Wesley, Will, Ben & Quinn; brother, Lee (Diane) Dickson, and many other relatives and friends.
PD was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Patsy.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg, IA. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Guttenberg, IA. Funeral service will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Guttenberg, IA, at 10 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, Rev. Michael Ashman officiating. Inurnment will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Guttenberg, IA.