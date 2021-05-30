KIELER, Wis. — Edward P. Jansen, 76, of Kieler, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Sunset Park Place in Dubuque, IA.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1st, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Jamestown Cemetery in Louisburg, WI.
Family & friends may call on Tuesday, June 1st, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Ed was born on February 5, 1945, to Elmer & Ione (Simon) Jansen in Cuba City, WI.
He married the love of his life, Jacqueline “Jackie” M. Olds, on May 14, 1966, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI.
He had worked many jobs, including milk hauling, John Deere Dubuque Works and retired after 28 years from truck driving for Wiederholt Trucking in 2007. Ed enjoyed hunting, trapping, commercial fishing, bee keeping, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his dogs, Duke & Buddy, family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ed is survived by 2 children: Sheila (Rodney) Kieler, of Dubuque, IA, and Jesse (Linda) Jansen, of Hazel Green, WI; a granddaughter, Hope Jansen, of St. Louis, MO; a great-granddaughter, London Jansen; 2 step grandchildren: Josh (Lainey) Havertape, of Shorewood, IL, and Lindsey (James) Havertape-Moist, of Eau Claire, WI; 2 step great-grandchildren: Violet & Finn Havertape; 4 brothers: Earl (Doris) Jansen, Burnell Jansen, both of Cuba City, WI, Gene (Donna) Jansen, of Seattle, WA, Jimmy (Debbie) Jansen, of Omaha, NE; a sister, Mary Anne (Mike) Gau, of Peosta, IA; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jackie (October 26, 2004); and a sister, Theresa Richardson.
In lieu of plants & flowers, an Edward P. Jansen Memorial Fund has been established.
Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o Edward Jansen Family, P.O. Box 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.