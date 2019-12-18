THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Steven Joseph Krogmeier, 63, passed away peacefully at his home in The Villages, Fla., surrounded by family, due to complications from ALS on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Let me tell you about Steve. He was many things to many people: husband, father, brother, banker, farmer, mentor, teacher, student, joker, business partner and friend. He lived the American Dream of being his own boss by starting three businesses and retiring from his full-time position at Dubuque Bank and Trust after his last venture, Valley Pork, LLC, became successful. He never shied away from hard work, knowing that it built character and did all he could to instill that virtue in the people around him. He was one of the founding members of the Dubuque Soccer Alliance, acting as Treasurer for more than 20 years, and could be regularly seen mowing fields at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
He enjoyed meeting people and hearing their stories. He was infamous for striking up conversations with strangers to figure out what brought them to that spot, on that day, so he could have the pleasure to talk with them.
“What are you reading now?” was a question that could get you into a 20-minute discussion on World War 2, baseball pitchers, cars, pigs, Alice Cooper, or any other random assortment of things you had no idea that you wanted to know.
Above all, Steve was joy. He made the best out of any situation and never let the little things bring him down. Our annual family vacations were often filled with go-carts, banter and baseball games. On one particular trip to St. Louis, he begrudgingly sold his Cards/Cubs tickets —when his family was too hot and exhausted from the day to sit through an entire nine-inning game. He watched the game in the hotel room, eating pizza, watching his children play in the pool, with no complaints and a smile on his face.
He was a role model, believed in playing the hand you were dealt and enjoying the game regardless of the outcome. Through his battle with ALS, he kept his sense of humor. Always quick to make a joke and crack a smile. His laughter was contagious, sometimes not getting to the punchline before he, and everyone in the room, were laughing with him.
He took on ALS with a sense of curiosity and turned it into a learning experience. He enjoyed discussing what he was discovering about the disease and the science behind it. He was one of the few people that would describe leg braces as “neat” due to the engineering and understanding of human physiology that went into them. In order to prevent others from suffering from ALS, Steve donated his body to the Mayo Clinic ALS Research of Jacksonville, Florida, as follow-up to his participation in multiple stem cell research studies.
Steve, son of Francis “Charlie” and Mary Krogmeier, was born on October 24, 1956, in Fort Madison, Iowa. Steve is survived by his wife, Jane; three children, Michelle, of Brooklyn, New York, Bob (Erin Fitzgerald),of West Branch, Iowa, and Curtis, of Swisher, Iowa; two brothers, David (Denise) Krogmeier, of Fort Madison, Iowa; Ralph (Collen) Krogmeier, of Donnellson, Iowa; and five sisters, Linda (Steve) Bantz, of Columbia, Missouri; Irene (Gene) Lucas, of Bettendorf, Iowa, Phyllis (Kent) Seymour, of Liberty, Illinois, Joan (Roger) Moeller, of West Point, Iowa, and Julie (John Head) Davis, of Frisco, Texas. There is also a plethora of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Mary Krogmeier.
The visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, in Dubuque. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 60 South Algona St. A luncheon will follow the Mass.
He will be laid to rest in Fort Madison, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Association of Florida, ALS Association of Iowa, or YMCA/YWCA of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic for all their work with Steve. Special thanks to Dr. Staff, Karla, Michelle, and our home health aide Mari. We are eternally grateful for the care you have given.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Steve’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.