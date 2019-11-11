Mona I. Bodell, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: Noon today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the chapel.
Rosemary A. Boge, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 218 Main St., North Buena Vista. Visitation: 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Eldon E. Eganhouse, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Alfred L. Frey, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: Noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Gene D. Gauer, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. today, Linwood Cemetery.
Michelle Gray, Hopkinton, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Golden Congregational Church, Ryan, Iowa.
Sister Mary Adele Hennebery, Dubuque — Services: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the chapel.
James S. Kloosterboer, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore.
Carol A. Lau, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Ellen C. Maloney Wittenbrink, Galena, Ill. — Gathering: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Michael F. Mauritz, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 6 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 4 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Patricia A. McGrory, Edina, Minn., formerly of Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Paul E. Meloy, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
David O. Neyens, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue.
Carol A. Pfeiler, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Barbarann G. Price, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Charles A. Reinert, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home.
Janis J. Schaefer, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Fennimore United Methodist Church.
Marie A. Stimpson, Iowa City — Celebration of Life: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, South Slope Community Center, 980 N. Front St., North Liberty, Iowa.
Ricky Tuecke, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Farmersburg Community Center, Farmersburg, Iowa.
Leta M. Wagner, Gilbert, Ariz. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.