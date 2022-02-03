Sister Jolene (Louise) Wingert. OSF, of the Clare House in Dubuque, Iowa passed away at 10:10 p.m. on January 31, 2022 at the Clare House.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests will only be allowed to participate via livestream at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
She was born on June 16, 1925 in Raymond, IA the daughter of George and Lioba (Kraut) Wingert.
Sister Jolene entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1944 and made final profession of vows August 12, 1950. Sister received her master’s degree in English at Creighton University, Omaha, NE and a theology degree at Fordham University, Bronx, NY. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Ionia, Petersburg, Manchester, North Washington, Larchwood, and Columbus High School, Waterloo. Sister also served in a variety of ministries throughout the United States including San Pablo, CA; Fort Smith, AR; Tulsa, OK; Plano, IL; Branson, MO; Des Moines, IA; Little Falls, MN; Bellevue, WA; Springfield, MO; Houston TX; and Sparkill, NY. She was also missioned in Bethlehem, Israel.
Sister is survived by her nieces, nephews, and Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Mary (Bob) Schmitt, Joan (Melvin) Schaefer, Sr. Mona Wingert OSF; and her brothers, Paul (Kathryn “Kitty”) Wingert, John (Donna) Wingert, and Charles (Jean) Wingert.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.