Dieter died holding the hands of the loves of his life, his wife Kelsey and their daughter, Lorelei on Monday, May 2, 2022. He had been fighting a rare subtype of Renal Cell Carcinoma. Dieter fought this evil cancer with courage, determination, and hope. He fought with all the mental strength and heart anyone could possibly give until his body was incapable of continuing. Dieter never gave up, and though he died, he did not lose to cancer. Dieter was determined that people did not feel he lost. Dieter was at all times “Beyond Brave”.
Dieter was extremely decent, kind, and considerate to everyone regarding everything. He was a very respectful, diligent, and conscientious man. Dieter was the friend you wanted to have in your life, the neighbor you wanted next door, and the fellow employee you wanted at work. He always tried to do the right thing at all times. To the humorous exasperation of many, he wouldn’t even exceed the speed limit by 1 mph. Dieter was always considerate of how his actions might affect someone else. Dieter was admired, respected and deeply loved by his siblings, who often looked up to him. Genuine people do not come around too often and Dieter embodied the meaning of this word in everything he did and everything he was.
Dieter loved books and was a voracious reader. He was never without a book in hand or one being close by, even having a book confiscated by his welcoming drill sergeants upon his arrival to basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO, to which he resorted to reading the entire Bible as it was the only book allowed. Dieter had a deep passion for history, especially the Roman Empire and also military Science Fiction. He was an avid gamer of strategy games and simulations through which he met the woman he wanted to spend his life with. Dieter was one of the founders of gaming group JANFU Tactical. He played a variety of sports through childhood, playing solely for enjoyment and was known for always maintaining a calm, easy-going demeanor. Dieter’s key attribute was always a friendly attitude and smile. He enjoyed life and relished the simple pleasures it brought.
Dieter graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 2017, having achieved invitations to the Congressional Youth Leadership Conference and the National Honors Society during his academics. Between his junior and senior years of high school, Dieter enlisted in the Iowa National Guard to pay for college as a CBRN MOS and was assigned to HHC 224 BEB, 34th ID. He completed basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO, and AIT at Ft. Sill, OK, graduating AIT as the Academic Honor Graduate of his class. In 2021, Dieter graduated from the University of Iowa with a history degree with honors and on the Dean’s List. He then obtained his dream job as an Archivist Researcher with the University of Dubuque. He truly enjoyed going to work each day.
The greatest part of his life though will always be how much he loved his wife Kelsey and their daughter, Lorelei. When you saw Dieter look at his wife and Kelsey look back at him, you could visually see what love looked like. Dieter wanted to be the best Father to Lorelei that a child could ever have. Dieter’s utmost concern was that his wife and daughter know his love and dedication to them. Being a father and husband came naturally to Dieter.
The family is eternally grateful to the Iowa National Guard for their actions and support as Dieter battled his illness. We wish to also thank the University of Dubuque for the kindness of its staff through this time and are appreciative of their offering and providing Dieter a position in which he truly felt and spoke about as being valued, inspired, impactful and, most importantly, enjoyed. The family wants to let the members of JANFU Tactical know their friendship and camaraderie meant so much to Dieter and also to his family, who enjoyed seeing him happy and full of life from their friendship over the years.
Born on January 6, 1999, Dieter is survived by his wife Kelsey and daughter Lorelei, his parents Eric Ostermann and Wendy Sickinger, his brother Kyle and wife Renee, sister Gabriella and partner Jarek Brown with their daughter Marlie, brother Nick and fiancé Aubrey Vantiger, and brother Max. He is also survived by grandparents John and Sieglinde Ostermann, Earl and Helen Sickinger, and several Aunts and Uncles as well as numerous cousins. A special note to his best friend, Josh Peters. A memorial service will be held at a later determined date. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family would ask for any contributions to be made in Dieter’s name to the Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center UTSW which worked so valiantly in assisting Dieter to battle the cancer and extend his life as long as they could. Your small victories brought great reward to his wife and child in providing them more time together.