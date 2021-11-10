BERNARD, Iowa — Rita M. Federspiel, 77, of Bernard, IA passed away peacefully on Friday, October 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Church Garryowen with Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow in St Patrick Garryowen Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 12th, 2021 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a family rosary will be said at 2:30 p.m.
Rita was born March 23, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa daughter of Louis & Sylvia (Ambrosy) Kress. She graduated from the Academy of the Visitation, Dubuque, IA. She was united in marriage to Loras Federspiel on April 4, 1964, at St. Joseph Church in Key West, IA.
Rita was a homemaker, cook, a caretaker of others’ homes, and beloved lunch lady.
Rita was a devoted wife, mother, and grandma who touched countless lives with her kind heart and giving ways. She was a people person with a strong faith who had the best laugh and a compliment for everyone.
She cherished time with her grandchildren, socializing at the Salvation Army, playing euchre, and eating sweets. She loved to cook, drop off goodies to others, send countless cards, and leave the most special voicemails.
Rita is survived by her husband Loras; three children, John (Gloria) Federspiel and Laura (Matthew) Foust of Bernard, IA, Jodi Federspiel of Dubuque, IA, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Federspiel of Peosta, IA. Grandchildren, Megan Leuer, Matthew Federspiel, Michael Federspiel, Alex Foust, Danielle Federspiel, Madison Foust, Calvin Federspiel and Evan Foust. Great grandchildren, Ayden and Brysen Leuer. Siblings Gerald (Vonda) Kress of Peosta, IA, Doris (Dan) Ryan of East Dubuque, IL, Mary (George) Kuhlmann of Columbia, MO, Donna Gau, Dubuque, IA, Bonnie Kass, Peosta, IA, and Ken (Ann) Kress, Peosta, IA, sister-in-law, Patti (Rich) Meehan of Solon, IA, brother-in-law, Tom (Diane) Federspiel of Bernard, IA and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and numerous special friends.
She is preceded in death by her son, Dan Federspiel, her parents Louis & Sylvia Kress, mother and father-in-law, George and Vera Federspiel, and brother-in-law Chuck Kass.