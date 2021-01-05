Mary Ann Bailes, 78, of Dubuque, died Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
The Private Family Funeral Service for Mary Ann will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Mount Calvary Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Mary Ann was born November 6, 1942, in Dubuque, the daughter of Leo P. and Ruth Bierie Spahn. She married Laurence E. Bailes and they had three children. They later divorced.
She graduated from Wahlert High School in 1961. She attended the former Bayless Business College in Dubuque; graduated from Knoxville Vocational College with her LPN degree; in 1986, she attended (Carti) Central Ark. Technical Institute and received her certificate of Radiation Therapy; in 1992, she received her B.S. in Adult Education from the University of Tennessee; graduated from NICC in 1998 with her RN Degree; and in 2002, she received her Master’s Degree in Administration.
In 1975, she worked at UT Memorial Hospital — for 13 years; in 1987, she helped open a cancer center at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center; from 1996 to 1999, she worked at Hills and Dales; from 1999 to 2002, she worked at Stonehill then she worked at Sunnycrest.
Survivors include one daughter, Deborah (Greg) Bailes Vose, of Tacoma, WA; one granddaughter, Margaret Vose; two sisters, Jean (Danny) Mayne, of Durango, and Susan Gelderman, of LaGrange, IL; several nieces and nephews, including Melissa Woodhouse, of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Stephen J. Bailes; and a daughter, Laurie Ann Bailes.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
A special thank you to Hawkeye Care Center and Dr. Angela Kelley for their love and support.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
