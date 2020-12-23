Roger S. Broessel, age 96, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 21, 2020, at his home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns there will be no public services at this time. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Roger was born on July 30, 1924, in Dubuque County, Iowa, son of Frank and Lena (Barton) Broessel.
Roger honorably served his country with the U.S. Navy during World War II, where he was stationed in the Aleutian Islands for a time. He was united in marriage to Wanita L. Reese on March 23, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They were blessed with a lovely daughter, and 66 wonderful years together, before Wanita sadly passed away on November 15, 2015.
Roger was employed as a deliveryman early in his career, delivering anything and everything. As a young man he was proud to graduate from Barber College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Roger then went on to open his own Barber Shop on Rhomberg Avenue in Dubuque, which he would operate for 40 years, until his official retirement in 1992.
Roger was a faith filled man and a former member of Holy Ghost Church and Faith United Methodist Church. He was always proud of his military service and was a 60+ year member of the American Legion Dubuque Post #6, and a supportive member of the Post Card Club. He was also a Lifetime member of the American Motorcycle Association and a long time Blood Donor.
Roger was a character who was always fun to be around. He was famous for his humorous stories, which were sometimes a bit turned around.
He enjoyed going to garage sales and looking for antiques, riding his bike and spending time by the river. The children in the neighborhood of the barber shop loved him. He would fix their bikes, bandage their knees when they crashed, and often paid for them to go swimming at the pool. Roger also had a passion for clowns and the circus, big bands and his “grandcats”, Wizard, Zazu and Doodles. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Roger’s memory include his only daughter, Lynea S. Broessel, Dubuque, IA; his brother, Richard (Nancy) Neyen, of Oklahoma; and his beloved nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Wanita Broessel; a sister, Dorothy (Louis) Welty; and his step-father, Vincent Neyen.
Roger’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque for all of their compassionate care of Roger, as well as the Dubuque Fire Department non-emergency assist members who came to the house on Friday, December 18, 2020. Also a special thanks to long time friends Karen DeMuth and Margo Bakey, for all of their friendship and kindness throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Roger’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Roger Broessel Family.
death is just a comma — not a period. Lynea Broessel