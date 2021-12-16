Patricia J. Balvanz, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, New Life Church.
Kitty A. Cavanaugh, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Church of the Resurrection.
Frederick R. Charles, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Constantina Diamandakis, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church.
Bernard C. Digman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Judith A. Dunn, Thomson, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Gary and Mary Jane Foht, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Mavis E. Godden, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Robert L. Goodman, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 am. to noon today, GracePoint Church. Service: Noon today at the church.
Stacy E. Green, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Jean M. Hoffmann, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Velda Krohmer, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Cade A. Marbach, Epworth, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Placid, Iowa.
Stan D. Matthews, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Henry J. Oechsle, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Rose M. Sunleaf, Montezuma, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Service: 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
John M. Theisen, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Prayer service: 1:30 p.m. today at the funeral home. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Ruth A. Yarborough, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, St. Anthony Catholic Church.