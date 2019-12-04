MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Nan Buss, 67, of Mount Carroll, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of God in Mount Carroll, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mount Carroll. Visitation will take place Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Law Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll, and one hour prior to Friday’s service, at the church. Family and friends are invited to share in Nan’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.