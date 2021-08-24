Sister Monica M. Lowry, BVM (St. Reginald), 99, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Friday, August 20, 2021.
Private funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Virtual Sharing of Memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by virtual visitation. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through livestream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Monica was an elementary teacher in Council Bluffs, Iowa; Chicago; San Francisco; Stockton, Calif., and Butte, Mont., and served as principal in Stockton, Calif.; Seattle; and Butte, Mont.
She was born in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on April 25, 1922, to Reginald and Mary Elizabeth (Bell) Lowry. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1941, from St. Paul Parish, San Francisco. She professed first vows on March 19, 1944, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1949.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Catharine (Joseph) McNair and Rosemary (Henry) Jenichen; and brothers Bernard (Alice) Lowry, Damien Lowry, and Ignatius Lowry. She is survived by sister-in-law ReNee Lowry, Fair Oaks, Calif.; nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, with whom she shared life for 79 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.