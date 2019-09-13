Judith A. Clark, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 1 to 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Janet Fessler, Asbury, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1870 Saint Ambrose St. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Patricia L. Gabrielson, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Bethany Home.
Scott A. Hermsen, Dubuque, formerly of Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Ray R. Iverson, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Kathleen Klocker, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Lois T. Leibfried, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m.
today, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cuba City, Wis., and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jerald Nagel, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Raymond J. Sadler, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday,
Sept. 14, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque.
Eugene F. Schultz, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Frances Troester, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.