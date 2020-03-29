Edith A. (Specht) Cook, age 83, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 4:05 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Private family services will be held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Edith was born on February 8, 1937, in Dubuque, daughter of Frank and Lyda (Elder) Specht. Edith was always a hard worker. She attended school at St. Columbkille’s Grade School and then attended night classes before going to work at the Iowa Egg Products Company, then Trenkel’s Sausage Company and lastly with Sutter’s Bakery. Edith was united in marriage to Donald “Don” Cook, on December 3, 1955, in Dubuque. They were blessed with six children and 61 wonderful years together, before Don was called home before Edith on October 29, 2017.
After she married, Edith became a full-time wife, mother and homemaker, a role which brought her great joy. In her spare time, Edith was well known for watching her beloved Chicago Cubs play ball on TV, even “quietly” telling them what they were doing wrong and how they could correct it! Edith was quite talented, she enjoyed creating beautiful embroidery projects and her elephant collection was extensive. She also enjoyed traveling the U.S., coast to coast, stopping to see all the sights along the way. Beyond a doubt, Edith’s family brought her the greatest joy. She loved spending time with Don and the kids, and when the grandkids starting coming along she was a regular at all of their school and sporting events. We are deeply saddened at losing such a wonderful mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend in our daily lives, but take some comfort in knowing she is now resting peacefully with her beloved husband for Eternity.
Those left to cherish Edith’s memory include her children, Donald “Butch” Cook Jr., Debra “Deb” Doll, William “Bill” Cook, Charles “Chuck” (Patty) Cook, Robert “Bob” (Heidi) Cook, all of Dubuque, and Carol (Troy) Hackbarth, Rockford, IL; her 10 grandchildren, Amy, Michelle, Josh, Eric, Clayton, Ryan, Chris, Sydney, Skyler and Addison; her four great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; her sisters-in-law, Ellen Cook, Jacksonville, NC, Carrie Cook, Rockford, IL, and Dolly Coonfare, Manchester, IA; and her brother-in-law, Dean March, Dubuque, IA.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Cook Sr.; and her nine siblings.
Edith’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Ennoble Manor, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind, compassionate and professional care of Edith, especially in her final days.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
