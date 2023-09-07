Sister Jane (Victor) Hosch, of the Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa passed away at 1:25 a.m. Monday, September 4, 2023 at the Clare House
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2023. Masks are optional. Guests unable to attend may participate via livestream at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. The Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sister was born on September 16, 1933 in Cascade, IA the daughter of Andrew and Olivia (Klinker) Hosch
Entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1952 and made final profession of vows August 10, 1958. Sister received her master’s degree in educational administration from Clarke College, Dubuque, IA and her doctorate degree in administrative leadership from St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO.
She ministered as a teacher and various administrator roles in Iowa at St. Edward, Waterloo; Briar Cliff College and Sacred Heart, Sioux City; St. Patrick, Cedar Falls; and Sacred Heart, Boone. Other education missions included Niles, IL; Moraga and Pasadena, CA; Washington D.C.; Charleston and Beaufort, SC; Springfield and Cape Girardeau, MO; and the Diocese of Sioux City, IA.
Sister is survived by her nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mary Alma Hosch and Pauline (Mel) Green; brothers Charles Hosch, Edward Hosch, Robert (Marion) Hosch, and James (Lyndene) Hosch.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.