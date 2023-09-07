Sister Jane (Victor) Hosch, of the Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa passed away at 1:25 a.m. Monday, September 4, 2023 at the Clare House

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2023. Masks are optional. Guests unable to attend may participate via livestream at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. The Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Recommended for you