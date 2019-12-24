MONTICELLO, Iowa — Phyllis Lumpa, age 88, of Monticello, died Sunday morning, December 22, 2019, at the St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids, with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, December 26, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Friends may call after 11 a.m. at the church. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Phyllis and her family into their care. Thoughts, Memories and Condolences may be left at goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or a charity of choice.
Surviving are 4 children, Diane (Rob) Gesie, Sue Coleman and David Lumpa, all of Monticello, and Carol Lumpa-Dunn, of Ruskin, FL.; 6 grandchildren and families, Jason (Kelly) Dettbarn and family, Lauren, Kade and Owen, Dustin (Samantha) Lumpa and family, Mila and Asher, Jasmine (Andy) Norman and family, Cody and Aimslee, Dillon (Amy) Heinsius and son Ryker, Taylor (Alex) Wolf and daughter, Emilia, Dallas (Katie) Lumpa and daughter, Lennon; 2 sisters, Wilma Paulsen, of Wyoming, Linda McAllister, of Arlington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Paul, in 2014; a brother, Merle Cox; and a sister, Jean Cox.