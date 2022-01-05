BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Randy A. Lewis, 61, of Boscobel, died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Century Hall in Wauzeka, where services will follow. Burial will be in Boscobel Cemetery.

Larson Family Funeral Home, of Fennimore, is assisting the family.

