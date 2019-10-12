Donald J. Balk, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Frances E. Bausch, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Georgia Bankson, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Eleanor A. Chamberlain, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: Noon today at the Kendall Funeral Home, Boscobel, Wis.; Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon.
Angela K. Cook, Dubuque — Services: 1:30 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Gary M. Dangelser, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until time of services at the church.
Terrance P. Kelly, Dubuque — Services: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 E. 10th St.
Alice M. Klostermann, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today at Reiff Funeral Home. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lois A. Knoble, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Boscobel. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of services at the church.
Edwin H. Maiers, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection; Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at the church.
John M. O’Connor, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at St. Joseph the Worker Church. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately after at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Sarah S. Parris, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. today at Rockdale United Methodist Cemetery.
Clyde A. Spidell Sr., North Buena Vista, Iowa — Services: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Dubuque Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2505 Mineral St.
Dennis W. Staten, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
Carol A. Storla, LaCrosse, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1276 White St. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Dickenson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska, Wis., and 10 a.m. until time of services, Oct. 15, at the church in Dubuque.
Lawrence E. Thoma, St. Donatus, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today at St. Donatus Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. at the church until the time of Mass.
Nancy J. Trumm, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Celebration Farm, 4696 Robin Woods Lane NE, Iowa City, Iowa.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road; Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home until time of services.
Lee White, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Waukon. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.