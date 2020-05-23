Thomas Henry “Gus” Martens, 88, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020.
According to his wishes, no public visitation or service will be held. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., is assisting the family.
