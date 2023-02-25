Nicholas A. Bainbridge, Hanover, Ill. — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hanover.
Larry L. Bradley Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Arlys J. Case, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Charles F. Gaffney, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Rita M. Glasgow, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Carol A. Gulick, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the cathedral.
Jeffery Hinzman, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Carla D. Kipper, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Philip W. Larsen, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
John J. O’Connell Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, Church of the Resurrection.
William Reda, Galena, Ill. — Service: Noon Saturday, March 4, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Bernard W. Schroeder, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque.
