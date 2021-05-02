CASCADE, Iowa — Herbert John “Cubby” Manternach, 69, of Cascade, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on April 30, 2021, after a long battle with chronic illness.
Family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade. Reiff Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous. Anyone wishing to send a memorial may send it to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Herb Manternach Family, P.O. Box 430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at St. Martin’s Church in Cascade, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Services will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. on the St. Thomas Aquinas Pastorate Facebook page. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Herb was born on November 27, 1951, the son of Peter and Laura Manternach. Herb graduated from Aquin Catholic High School in Cascade in 1970.
He was united in marriage to Debbie Hoffman in 1977. From this union, two children were born, Kory and Maggie. Although the couple later divorced, they continued to celebrate every special occasion and holiday together with the kids.
Herb was a lifetime parishioner of the St. Thomas Aquinas Pastorate.
Herb was a hard-working and successful farmer until his retirement in 2002. Never one to sit around, he enjoyed driving a dump truck for Mike Beck Construction following his retirement from farming. Herb loved spending time at the local feed store, eating meals and socializing with his farming buddies. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren.
Herb was known for his punctuality and was always early to any event, and heaven was no exception. Herb will also be remembered for his kindness and generosity to many. Herb was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was deeply loved and will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Kory (Ashley) Manternach, of Dyersville, and daughter Maggie (Brian) Boesen, of Davenport; his four grandchildren, Leigha, Miley and Johnny Manternach, and Piper Boesen; his siblings, Sr. Julie Manternach, Alan (Sharon) Manternach, Lee (Glinda) Manternach, Greg Manternach, Julie (Roger) Ripple, Randy (Debbie) Manternach and Ed (Amy) Manternach. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Laura Manternach; and his siblings, John Manternach and Susan Brown.
The family of Herb Manternach would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at River Bend Retirement Center, Shady Rest Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all the exceptional and compassionate care they gave to Herb.
