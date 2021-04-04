James Chester Langridge, 94, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 2, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
There will be no public visitation or service for Jim. Memorials may be sent directly to the family or to the funeral home in Jim’s name. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, is assisting the family.
James was born in Cedar Rapids on February 8, 1927, the son of Chester and Marvel (Edwards) Langridge.
At the age of 5, he and his family moved to Des Moines. Jim attended Des Moines public schools. He graduated from Drake University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.
During his senior year, he took flying lessons with the Des Moines Flying Service and received his private pilot’s license before entering the U.S. Navy.
He served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946 aboard the USS Antietam CV36 Essex-class aircraft carrier in the Pacific.
Jim spent 39 years with the Boy Scouts of America. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1942 at the age of 15.
He began his career as a professional Scouter in January of 1951. He served on local councils in Iowa and Missouri for over 20 years. He served many of those years in the National Office as associate director of the Boy Scouting division. The last 13 years of his career were also spent as national director of health and safety.
Jim also served as a member of the volunteer rescue squad in New Jersey, where he met and married Catherine Joyce Targia in 1973. She preceded him in death on November 16, 2015. After New Jersey, the Scouts led Jim and Catherine to Texas.
He became a banjo player/singer in the Dallas Banjo Band for 15 years. In 2006, they moved to Dubuque to be closer to family. Jim lived at Oak Park Place for 14 years and gained many friends.
He is survived by his sister, Beverly McDonald; along with his nieces, Marlene (Lyle) Wickham and Karen Ohnesorge.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; his parents, Chester and Marvel; and a brother, Richard.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care that they provided.