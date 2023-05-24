William Brooks, Stockton, ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Stockton. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
James J. Dueland, Mason City, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Happy’s Place.
William J. Fluhr, East Dubuque, Ill. — Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. today, East Dubuque Cemetery.
Donna Flynn, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, June 3, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at the church.
Helen Glynn, Oak Lawn, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sinsinawa (Wis.) Mound Center.
Wendy J. Hinman, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Elaine Hoffmann, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, Morris Funeral Home, Guttenberg; and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, May 26, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Karen A. Leisen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, Church of the Nativity.
Judith A. Niemer, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Earl Rettenmeier, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Jerome W. Reuter, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Potosi. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.