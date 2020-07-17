Suzanne Margaret “Suzy” Thul, 91, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Mercy One Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, with Rev. James Goerend officiating, where a visitation will be held from 10-11: 15 a.m. The church requires mask use and social distancing be observed. The family understands if you are unable to attend, please be with us in prayer. The Mass will be live streamed on St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church’s YouTube channel. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Suzy was born June 25, 1929, in Dubuque, the daughter of Leo A. and Anna (Pier) Weber. She married William H. “Bill” Thul on October 16, 1948, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2020. Family was the core of Suzy’s life. Whether it be vacations, dinners or just being together, she cherished the times spent with her children, grandchildren and especially her great grandchildren. Suzy was a soft spoken, extremely kind- hearted and generous woman who loved to go shopping. Her love and warmth will be greatly missed. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker parish and enjoyed playing bridge and golfing.
Suzanne is survived by her children, Dr. Thomas (Mary) Thul, of Bettendorf, IA, Theresa (Vince) O’Neill, of Dubuque, IA, Steve (Jeanette) Thul, of Eden Prairie, MN, and David (Cindy) Thul, of Marion, IA; her grandchildren Nick (Tara) Thul, Shawn O’Neill, Molly (Matt) Lynch, Mallory (Karl) Dolter, Jason and Annie Thul, Bryan (Tayler) Thul, Michael and Katie Thul; her great granddaughters, Audrey Thul, Ava Lynch, and Neillia and Rory Sue Dolter.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and her granddaughter, Lindsay Thul.
In lieu of flowers, a Suzanne M. Thul memorial fund has been established c/o 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque, IA 52002. The donations will be distributed to Suzy’s favorite charities.
The Thul family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Bethany Home and Mercy One Medical Center for all their loving care and support and to Pastor Derek for his spiritual support during Mom’s last hours.